The NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens North command is collecting donations of new or gently used dresses and suits to help high school students look their best for their spring proms.
The clothing will be given away at Queens North’s third annual Dress and Suit Exhibition from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Aviation High School at 45-30 36 St. in Long Island City. Donations are being accepted through April 22 at:
• 104th Precinct, 64-02 Catalpa Ave., Glendale;
• 108th Precinct, 5-47 50 Ave., Long Island City;
• 109th Precinct, 37-05 Union St. Flushing;
• 110th Precinct, 94-41 43 Ave., Elmhurst;
• 111th Precinct, 45-06 215 St., Bayside;
• 112th Precinct, 68-40 Austin St., Forest Hills;
• 114th Precinct, 34-16 Astoria Blvd., Astoria; and
• 115th Precinct, 92-15 Northern Blvd., Jackson Heights. Additional information is available at (718) 520-8839.
