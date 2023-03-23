An open flame from a plumbing torch sparked a four-alarm fire in a six-story building on Franklin Avenue near 134th Street in Flushing Monday afternoon, the FDNY said.
Fire Department officials received a report of smoke emanating from 134-30 Franklin Ave. just before 2 p.m. on Monday. According to the FDNY press office, the fire spread through the space between the building’s top floor and roof, commonly known as a cockloft.
For years, state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) has pushed legislation to give building owners a tax credit to seal off cocklofts, which, as in Monday’s fire, often allow flames to spread throughout a building.
Though 40 units comprising 180 firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 3:35 p.m., the damage had already been done. Not only did four firefighters make trips to the hospital, but inspectors from the Department of Buildings found extensive fire and water damage in both 134-30 and the neighboring 134-34 Franklin Ave. They issued a partial vacate order for both, displacing 45 people making for 19 families, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) tweeted Monday.
According to the DOB, inspectors also found plumbers to be using a torch in Apartment 5H. While the FDNY — in announcing the official cause of the blaze Tuesday afternoon — said the work was legal, the DOB said it was not permitted, and issued a full stop-work order for the unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.