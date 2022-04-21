The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a tree-planting event in Cunningham Park on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Over the course of the weekend, volunteers will receive training in “proper planting techniques,” the department’s website notes, in order to work alongside the Parks Department’s Stewardship Team.
Together, they will plant more than 1,800 trees and 450 shrubs in the park, a spokesperson for the department said. The trees will be between 2 and 4 feet tall, and include 20 different species, such as sweet birch, flowering dogwood and red oak.
The event is one of several the department is hosting in the coming days and weeks in honor of Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 29), the latter of which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year.
To register for the event, go online to nycgovparks.org/reg/stewardship. Volunteers will meet at the 210th Street playground, and should come dressed in long pants, sturdier shoes and clothes that can get dirty. Those under 18 must have a chaperone.
