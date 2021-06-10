The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park are looking for volunteers to help beautify the Bayside greenery in honor of their Love Your Park Day.
Under the guidance of group Chair of Conservation Dana Gumb, volunteers will dig holes and plant various species of native plants on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group will meet at the park’s tennis courts.
If time allows, volunteers will also use loppers and pruners to remove invasive species, including porcelin berry vines and multifora rosa shrubs, from the park entrance. The work will help to ensure that the parkland has native species, which will provide a healthy habitat for wildlife, and provide an aesthically pleasing experience for visitors.
Volunteers are advised to wear long sleeves, long pants and good work boots, as well as to bring a mask and water bottle. They are also asked to bring an empty milk jug to water the plants as they are placed into the ground. Work gloves, shovels, trowels and wheelbarrows will be provided.
Register at bit.ly/2S6t5Pq.
