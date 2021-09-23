The Friends of Francis Lewis Park are hosting a Pink in the Park Ribbon Dedication on Sunday, Oct. 3.
The event will kick off at 9 a.m. with a ribbon cutting at the Whitestone park’s main entrance, located at Third Avenue and the Cross Island Parkway service road, near the basketball courts.
Participants will have the chance to write the name of a loved one affected by breast cancer on a pink ribbon and tie it to the fence surrounding Francis Lewis Park’s waterfront.
Those writing the name of a loved one lost to breast cancer will be given a white tulle ribbon along with the pink one to signify angel wings.
The city Parks Department will leave the ribbons along the fence for a few weeks, said Dorian Mercir, the Friends president.
Attendees are then invited to walk a lap or two around the park.
The event is free and open to all. It is anticipated to end at 1 p.m.
For more information, visit the Friends of Francis Lewis Park’s Facebook page at bit.ly/3AkzJ5j.
