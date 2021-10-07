Angela Acampora celebrated her 104th birthday Oct. 2.
She was honored with a party at the Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens on Saturday.
Her nieces, left, and daughter, third from right, joined the festivities, as well as Sapphire Administrator Jerry Enella and RN supervisor Dilya Avezova. Other family Zoomed in to give Acampora well wishes.
Acampora loves to play the piano and dance to Italian music. She’s bilingual, speaking both Italian and English. She also loves participating in spelling bees.
