The pandemic spoiled a lot of things, including graduations, but Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) is offering graduates the chance to celebrate their accomplishments.
The congressmember is hosting an outdoor photo opportunity for 2021 graduates who live or went to school in the Sixth Congressional District. Graduates from kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to join.
“Since many schools will not be having in-person graduations this year, I invite local students who are graduating to attend my graduation photo-op,” Meng said in a tweet.
Though the location has not yet been determined, the commemoration will take place on Friday, June 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. The location will be revealed via Meng’s twitter account, @RepGraceMeng.
No appointment is necessary, though registration is required by emailing meng.RSVP@mail.house.gov.
Graduates should bring their caps and gowns, as well as their own cameras.
They will also be presented with a “special certificate.”
