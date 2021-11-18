It’s still leaf-peeping season, and the city Parks Department has listed several of the best spots in Queens to spot the best views of fall foliage:
• Alley Pond Park’s Tulip Tree Trail, which is accessible at East Hampton Boulevard and the Horace Harding Expressway, traveling parallel to the Cross Island Parkway and ending at Oakland Lake;
• Cunningham Park’s hiking trail at Francis Lewis Boulevard and Union Turnpike in the park’s southeast preserve;
• Forest Park’s Pine Grove, located behind the basketball court at Myrtle Avenue and Park Lane South; and
• Kissena Park’s Kissena Grove, located at the northern part of the park at Rose Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, near the tennis courts and Kissena Lake.
The agency is asking visitors to share their best photos of the fall foliage on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #FallforNYC. Some will be chosen to be reposted at @nycparks.
For locations in other boroughs or more information on leaf-peeping in city parks, visit nycgovparks.org/highlights/places-to-go/fall-foliage.
