The Mid-Autumn Festival is set for this weekend.
The Flushing Development Center announced Sept. 9 that the 21st annual celebration is set for Saturday, Sept. 18.
The Mid-Autumn is celebrated in many Asian communities and is known as the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to reunite and celebrate.
The party will take place mostly in Kissena Corridor Park, and the lineup includes a plethora of activities:
• kite flying at the corner of Main Street and Elder Avenue from 3 to 7 p.m.;
• musical performances on the corner of Colden Street and 45th Avenue from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; and
• moon cake eating contest at 6:30 p.m.
A two-hour parade along Main Street will start at 5:30 p.m. at 38th Avenue and end at Elder Avenue, where an opening ceremony and performance will take place. The evening of fun will end with fireworks at 7:30 p.m.
For more information, contact FlushingDevelopmentCenter@yahoo.com, or (917) 375-7740.
