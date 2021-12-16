The Parker Jewish Institute now offers the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to children ages 5 and older at its Pediatric Vaccination Clinic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following its earlier vaccination recommendation for ages 12 and older. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those ages 16 and up, and granted Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine for ages 5 to 15.
Vaccines slow the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus, Parker Jewish noted. Trials show the vaccine is safe, well-tolerated and produces a robust antibody response.
Families can schedule appointments online for Parker’s convenient Pediatric Vaccination Clinic. The vaccination is administered as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. The second-dose appointment is automatically scheduled for 21 days after the first dose.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany a minor under the age of 18 to provide in-person consent for vaccination at each appointment.
“The Parker team has worked quickly to make vaccinations readily available for children in order to keep them, their families and their communities safe,” said Michael N. Rosenblut, Parker’s president and CEO. “We have made appointment scheduling easy through our online calendar.”
To schedule an appointment at Parker’s Pediatric Vaccination Clinic, visit Parker’s online Covid-19 Vaccine Registration page at parkerinstitute.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine-clinic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.