For the first time in 17 years, Buz O’Rourke Playground in Bayside will get some infrastructure upgrades.
The Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park is spearheading the Crocheron Beautification Campaign to repaint the chess and checker board tables and cement clam sprinklers inside the playground, as well as replace the shrubs in a nearby garden.
The group is looking to fundraise $5,000 to complete the project, half of which is eligible for matching by the city Parks Department, by Jan. 15.
The playground was built in 1936, but was majorly renovated in 1999 — then-Borough President Claire Shulman dedicated $867,000 to the makeover in dedication to O’Rourke, who served as her Office of Constituent Affairs director. The playground has not seen any significant improvements since 2003, city Parks told the Chronicle.
“This fundraiser was inspired to be a way for [us] to connect with the larger community, both with our organization and with one another,” said Friends of Crocheron founder Jessica Burke. “By donating to the cause people can give back directly to their local park. The end result will be a more welcoming area for the community to come together and safely enjoy one another’s time.”
The group initiated the campaign after noticing the fading stones on the game boards and the weathered sprinklers, as well as a number of dead shrubs in the garden located between PS 41 and the baseball fields. Revamping those amenities would “brighten” the area and create a more inviting space, Burke said.
In addition to replanting flower beds and shrubs in the park garden, the activists hope to install an interpretive board that would list the different plant and tree species that can be found in the 45-acre green space. Created by the city Urban Park Rangers and the Friends of Crocheron’s Conservation Working Group’s head Dana Gumb, the board would provide an outdoor education experience for children and community members to get to know their environment.
The board would feature photographs or illustrations of plants, as well as information and fun facts. Burke said the board would certainly feature a 150-year-old Boss Tweed Ginkgo that lives in John Golden, as well as the grove of osage orange trees that can be found near the 33rd Avenue parking lot. Its location has not yet been determined, but the Friends of Crocheron hope to install it near the playground area or along 214th Lane, or Mrs. Geri Cilmi Place.
“I had Mrs. Cilmi when I went to PS 41. She was a passionate educator who brought so much to her students every day. Our organization has parents, like Dana and his wife, Rebecca, whose children have had her as well,” Burke said. “Our members are proud that our first project will include an educational aspect for the community and beautify the garden bed along the street named after her.”
The tentative timeline places the planting, repainting and sign installation completion in April, and the Friends of Crocheron hope to celebrate with a grand opening event in May.
For more information on the Crocheron Beautification Campaign or to donate, visit bit.ly/36Pjktr or crocheronpark.org.
