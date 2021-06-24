Commemorate the first week of summer with a John Golden Day of Celebration.
Hosted by the Friends of Crocheron and John Golden Park and the city Parks Department, the activity-filled day will take place on June 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park’s 33rd Road and 215th Place lawn. The event celebrates John Golden’s Birthday 101 years after he bought the land and opened it to the public.
The program includes:
• Beginner Yoga led by Friends volunteer Ambeka from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants should bring a mat and water;
• Historic Tree Tour led by Friends VP and Chair of Conservation Dana from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and
• Culture Heritage Tour led by NYC Parks Ranger Matt from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be done at crocheronpark.org/reg-tour.
Parkgoers are invited to picnic for the duration of the event, but should bring their own food, beverages and blankets.
Prizes will also be raffled off, with the winner announced at 3 p.m.
Email info@crocheronpark.org for more information.
