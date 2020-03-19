A rally to increase the Parks Department budget to $200 million was originally planned to take place on the steps of City Hall ahead of the City Council preliminary 2021 budget hearing on March 13, but the rising concerns around large gatherings in the face of COVID-19 prompted the petitioners to digitally rally on Twitter instead.
“We are inspired by our coalition’s creativity and determination to ensure that parks, gardens and open spaces are used as critical city infrastructure, especially in this uncertain time,” New Yorkers for Parks Outreach and Programming Director Emily Walker said to kick off the rally. “Despite the fact that parks represent 14 percent of New York City’s land, they received only 0.6 percent of the city budget to maintain and operate them last year.”
The Play Fair Coalition is composed of New Yorkers for Parks members, City Councilmember and Parks Committee Chairperson Peter Koo (D-Flushing), District Council 37, the New York League of Conservation Voters and over 230 parks, community gardens, environmental, recreational, youth development and social justice organizations throughout the city.
In the 2020 fiscal year, the coalition secured a $44 million increase in the City Council expense budget for parks, which the coalition says is the largest green space funding in nearly three decades — the last time city parks received at least 1 percent of the city’s budget was in the 1970s.
“Way back, we did get some good funding. Now, not so good — $200 million short in fact per year for our city parks,” City Councilmember Bob Holden (D-Middle Villiage) said at the digital rally. “We need more money to maintain them; we need more money to protect them.”
Although proud of the coalition’s achievement in its first year, Walker says the $44 million in funding was “just the beginning,” and in its second year, the group is seeking the investment to be raised to $200 million.
The first $100 million would be allocated to the fiscal year 2021 expense budget to include investment in critical maintenance and operations, in recreation and programming and in parks safety, as well as the addition of 150 parks worker and gardener positions. The second $100 million would be allocated to the fiscal year 2021 four-year capital plan to rebuild 10 parks and playgrounds; to invest in structural improvements for GreenThumb Community Gardens; to continue investments in protecting, conserving and maintaining natural forests; and to complete capital projects and improve infrastructure.
“Much of [last year’s] funding is set to expire, so we need to make sure that investments made in our parks are not simply one-shot, but sustainable year-after-year commitments,” said Koo. “That is the only way every neighborhood from Queens to Staten Island to Manhattan to Brooklyn and to the Bronx gets the parks, playgrounds, forests, pools, beaches and recreation centers they deserve.”
The coalition has a petition — those who support its goal can sign on the New Yorkers for Parks website NY4P.org.
