Several all-way stop signs will be installed surrounding College Point schools within the next two weeks.
Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside) announced the traffic-calming measures in a Nov. 10 press release.
The new signs will be placed at three intersections: 124th Street and 14th Avenue adjacent to MS 379, 126th Street and 23rd Avenue adjacent to PS 29, and 129th Street and Ninth Avenue adjacent to PS 129.
The announcement comes one year after Rosenthal and Liu sent a letter to the city Department of Transportation requesting traffic studies near the one of the schools, MS 379 College Point Collaborative.
The politicians requested the study focus on the corners of 14th Avenue and 124th Street and 15th Avenue and 125th Street because the latter “especially proves to be a dangerous junction.” The DOT is conducting an open study on that corner now, spokesperson Alana Morales told the Chronicle.
The efforts to install the stop signs near MS 379 kicked off five years ago when the school opened for its first class.
Christine Coniglio, the school’s former PTA president, was one of the first parents to instigate the efforts. She was working within Vallone’s staff when the school was opening for its first class in 2018 and she said the councilmember and his team knew a stop sign would be necessary at the time. They asked the DOT to consider putting in traffic calming-measures, but were told the location “didn’t meet the criteria,” she said.
Morales said the DOT could not determine whether traffic was high enough to install a stop sign during that time because the school was not open yet. The study to install the traffic controls had to be conducted when students were using the streets to adequately determine its necessity, per DOT protocol, she said.
“The school is the criteria,” Coniglio said. “For me, autonomically you should have a stop sign where there’s a school ... Safety of children is of upmost importance.”
Coniglio became the PTA president the following year and heard hundreds of parents raise the same concerns. She herself acted as an informal crossing guard when she picked up her son from the school — she would stand in the street to halt traffic so the children could safely cross. Middle schools don’t qualify for crossing guards, she pointed out, which only exacerbated the safety issue.
She continued to push for the traffic-calming measures. She was interviewed on television, she led 311 call efforts and contacted local officials, who eventually penned the November 2020 letter to the DOT commissioner. Even after her son graduated and she was no longer the PTA president, Coniglio continued to push for the children’s safety. As time went on, the two other College Point schools were recognized to have a similar need.
“We just kept hounding them and hounding them,” Coniglio said. “It was a long process.”
The DOT confirmed that the all-way stop signs will be installed within the next two weeks, though an exact date is yet to be determined.
“We are happy to have installed these safety measures for students, parents, and residents near MS 379,” Morales said in an email.
