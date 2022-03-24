Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing) and state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing) will co-host a papershredding event at the Poppenhusen Institute from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 27.
The event aims to provide residents and local organizations the opportunity to drop off documents for shredding without fear of personal information being compromised.
“Obviously, identity theft is a serious problem, and this service offers residents the ability to get rid of hard copy documents they no longer need with the peace of mind of knowing they are being disposed of securely,” explained Pierce Brix, Stavisky’s communications director.
The actual shredding for the College Point Event will be done by Data-Struction Inc. of Nassau County that specializes in disposing of sensitive material.
Rosenthal’s office said that the assemblymember has held this event in years past, and that it’s among his most popular.
Brix told the Chronicle that funding for the event is not coming from the government — Stavisky and Rosenthal are splitting the costs using campaign money.
— Sophie Krichevsky
