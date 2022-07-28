State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) are teaming up with Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) and Jamaica-based Royal Waste Services for a free paper-shredding event next weekend.
From 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, residents may bring their sensitive documents to Kissena Park for shredding.
Liu said the event is a response to a growing rate of identity theft and fraud in the area. Disposing of documents with personal information is one way to protect yourself from such crimes.
Services will be available in the parking lot off of Booth Memorial Parkway at Parsons Boulevard, just south of the Kissena Velodrome.
Shredding is limited to 50 pounds of paper per person.
Those seeking additional information on the event are encouraged to contact Liu’s office either by calling (718) 765-6675 or by sending an email to events@johnliusenate.com.
— Sophie Krichevsky
