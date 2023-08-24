Northern Queens residents can see all of their shredding needs met as Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing) join forces with the Department of Sanitation to host a paper-shredding event at the Kissena Park Velodrome on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The lot is located on Parsons Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue.
Residents should make sure that no metal, plastic or clips are included in their piles of paper to be shredded.
For more information, contact Liu’s office at (718) 765-6675 or events@johnliusenate.com.
