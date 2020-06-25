Commonpoint Queens revealed June 16 that ConEd made a $5,000 donation in support of the social service’s food pantry. Commonpoint Queens workers, such as Joshua Simmons and Ana Mizrahi, above, have delivered more than 221,078 meals to homebound seniors, immunocompromised individuals and families in need since March 18.
Commonpoint Queens’ food pantry is located at 108-13 67 Road in Forest Hills and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Driver’s license or nondriver ID number and date of birth are required for registration.
An auxiliary pantry is also open for curbside pickup at the Tanenbaum Family Pool, located at 58-25 Little Neck Pkwy. in Little Neck, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule a pickup, email VOvalle@CommonpointQueens.org or call (718) 423-6111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.