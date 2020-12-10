Despite initially voicing concerns about the Special Flushing Waterfront District and implying they would reject the plan, members of the City Council’s Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises voted to approve the 29-acre development on Dec. 9.
The five members passed the proposal after Zoning Chairperson Francisco Moya (D-Corona), Land Use Chairperson Rafael Salamanca (D-Bronx), district representative Councilmember Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan) and labor unions Hotel Trades Council and SEIU 32BJ struck a deal with the developers to ensure the controversial development will provide quality jobs for area residents and community benefits.
According to Koo, the developers, FWRA LLC, agreed to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Queens Chamber of Commerce to coordinate local hiring of goods and labor, in particular with residents of the neighboring NYCHA developments, the Bland Houses and Latimer Gardens. A second MOU with the Downtown Flushing Transit Business Improvement District promises that FWRA will contribute $2 million to support local small businesses over the next 10 years.
Additionally, the developers promised to double the amount of public waterfront access to 40 feet to include children’s playgrounds, public plazas, workout areas, art installments and pedestrian pathways, as well as to remove contaminated soils and include infrastructure upgrades to the existing sewer and storm water drainage systems to reduce Flushing Creek pollution.
The compromise also features an agreement to further engage in discussions over a three-year period with Housing Preservation and Development, the City Council and other governmental entities to maximize the amount of affordable housing on site. The developers will also dedicate 20,000 square feet of community facility space, including a flexible 1,000-square-foot space for the La Jornada food pantry dedicated to child mentoring programs and senior recreational use.
Three weeks earlier, Moya, subcommittee member Catalina Rivera (D-Manhattan) and 10 other councilmembers said that they would vote against the project unless it included more benefits for the community.
“As I stated from the very beginning, it would have been irresponsible to approve this application without commitments to provide good-paying jobs for local community members and deep community benefits like real affordable housing,” Moya said in a Dec. 8 statement. “That’s why it was imperative that we reach a deal that met these demands.”
The vote was reached the day after proposal opponents delivered a petition containing over 1,000 resident signatures to Koo, as well as an open letter begging him to vote against the plan. MinKwon Center for Community Action, one of the groups that has fervently opposed the project for months, said Koo’s staffers collected the petition but claimed the activists were never afforded the opportunity to sit and speak directly with their representative.
“Living in the time of COVID-19 where thousands of people are lining up in Flushing for food, businesses are shuttered, and residents face eviction, it is unconscionable to build more luxury housing and retail that will only further make life more precarious for its current residents and neighborhood,” the letter states.
Signed by residents, organizations, community leaders and other supporters, the letter urges the representatives to consider the financial burden luxury condos would place on the neighborhood, the lack of affordable housing included in the plan and the “misleading insinuation” that FWRA would clean up Flushing Creek.
Though his name did not appear on the letter, Assemblyman Ron Kim (D-Flushing) has publicly rejected the project. Other Flushing representatives, Rep. Grace Meng and state Sen. Toby Stavisky, have also vocalized concerns about the plan.
Koo, however, said in a statement he was “happy” with the agreement reached with the developers, indicating he will vote in the project’s favor at the full City Council meeting Dec. 10, the potential last stop for the plan.
As the representative of the district where the development is proposed, Koo has the vote with the potential to sway his undecided colleagues’ votes in a tradition known as member deference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.