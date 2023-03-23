During its February meeting, the Senior Umbrella Network of Queens hosted City Councilmember Vickie Paladino, left, at the Cliffside Rehabilitation and Residential Health Care Center in College Point.
Throughout her visit, Paladino and her chief of staff, Alie Ziraschi, center, spoke with group members about the issues of chief concern for seniors in her district, which includes Cliffside.
According to SUNQ Board Member and Marketing Director for Cliffside Rehabilitation and Residential Health Care Center Monica Wiedeman, right, more than 30 people attended the event.
— Sophie Krichevsky
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.