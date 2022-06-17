After Northeast Queens’ Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) captured Council-wide — and perhaps even citywide — attention this week as she condemned Drag Queen Story Hour, a nonprofit organization that hosts reading events designed to celebrate gender diversity, on Twitter, the Council’s LGBTQIA+ Caucus called for Paladino to be censured and removed from her committee assignments late Thursday evening.
The proposed censuring comes after Paladino tweeted Monday evening in response to an article in the New York Post, in which she is quoted, about the program and takes a critical approach to city public schools’ funding of the program, in which drag queens are invited to read stories to students.
“Any school in my district participating in ‘drag queen’ degeneracy risks losing their funding. Adult drag performers have NO BUSINESS in our schools, and they will not be in my district. Period,” she tweeted Monday. Later in the thread, she continues, “NYC is spending taxpayer dollars to bring adult drag queens into elementary schools across the city to perform for small children. This is unacceptable and grotesque, and follows a deeply disturbing national pattern.”
According to Drag Queen Story Hour NYC’s website, booking a drag queen for storytime in public schools is no more than $300 and is sometimes free, which, a spokesperson for the group said depends on what a school can afford.
The Post article reports that the organization has received $207,000 in taxpayer money since 2018, both from state and city funding. The city covered $157,000 of that, most of which, the article says, was earmarked by councilmembers using discretionary funds.
To conclude her initial thread, Paladino wrote, “Progressives may have no problem with child grooming and sexualization, but I do. This will not happen on my watch. Kids deserve a quality education free from political manipulation and sexual content. And that’s what the kids in District 19 will get.”
That particular comment seems to have elicited the most responses of the entire thread; Councilmember Chi Ossé (D-Brooklyn), who is bisexual, responded to the thread Wednesday afternoon, and took issue with that tweet in particular.
“Vickie, if you and your constituents don’t want @DQSHtweets in your schools, that’s totally fine! To insinuate that these performers are groomers, during the month of Pride at that, is wildly homophobic and bigoted,” he wrote. “No Council Member should be able to spread this kind of hate.”
In response, Paladino said,
“The fact is that many believe drag in schools and gender progressivism ARE grooming behaviors. You may disagree, but this is a genuine concern, and has nothing to do with ‘hate’, it’s about protecting kids.”
That claim has does not seemed to have convinced Paladino’s fellow councilmembers. Throughout Thursday, numerous members of the Council voiced their disapproval for her comments, including Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills), Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria), Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), Jennifer Gutiérrez (D-Ridgewood, Brooklyn) and Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica).
“I stand with all of my Council colleagues, LGBTQ+ communities, and New Yorkers in unequivocally denouncing Council Member Paladino’s repugnant views and statements against specific members of the Council and the trans community. A New Yorker’s choice of dress, gender expression or identity must be not only protected legally, but also against vile, hateful attacks,” she said in a statement. “Any form of hate, including transphobia, has no place in this city, and certainly not in this Council. The Council is looking into what further action may be warranted.”
Paladino’s critics are not limited to the Council; some state lawmakers, including Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst), have voiced their distaste for the councilmember’s comments. Mayor Adams also issued a statement Thursday evening.
“At a time when our LGBTQ+ communities are under increased attack across this country, we must use our education system to educate,” he said. “The goal is not only for our children to be academically smart, but also emotionally intelligent.”
The call for Paladino’s censuring became public that evening.
“This is not an issue of ideological differences, but a question of our collective belief in all New Yorkers’ right to an existence free from discrimination,” Cabán and her co-chair of the LGBTQIA+ Caucus, Councilmember Crystal Hudson (D-Brooklyn), wrote in a statement.
Per Council rules, censure is one of several forms of sanction the Council could impose, following a report from the Standards and Ethics Committee. Invoking that would require a two-thirds vote from the Council.
Speaker Adams’ office did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether she would call for Paladino’s censuring, nor did Paladino’s office immediately respond to a query on calls for censure.
