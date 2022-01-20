After a several-week conflict regarding her vaccination status, Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) made her first official appearance in the City Council Chamber on Thursday.
According to her son and spokesperson Thomas Paladino, the councilwoman received a religious exemption. Paladino is affiliated with the Roman Catholic church.
A December 2020 press release from the Vatican said, “From the ethical point of view, the morality of vaccination depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good.”
It is not clear whether the councilwoman is exempt from providing proof of vaccination or from being vaccinated, point blank. Asked for clarification, the spokesperson for Speaker Adrienne Adams said, “Council Member Paladino is in compliance with the Council’s COVID vaccination policy.” Thomas Paladino did not differ in his response: “She’s in full compliance with Council rules.”
The speaker’s office also reiterated a previous statement on the Council’s vaccination rules: “In light of the issue ordered by the City’s Health Commissioner requiring city employees be vaccinated, the City Council adopted a policy in the fall that no one who works at the Council is permitted to work at City Hall, 250 Broadway, or any Council District Office unless they have provided proof of vaccination. That remains the policy of the City Council. There are no exceptions absent a valid request for a medical or religious accommodation.”
Thomas Paladino also said that the councilwoman will need to test “within seven days of being in the Council Chamber,” as required for those exempt from the policy.
Until this point, Paladino has declined to say whether she is vaccinated. On Jan. 9, she was denied entry to the Council Chamber after refusing to show proof of vaccination, which — unless medically or religiously exempt — is required of those who work at the Council. The councilwoman proceeded to publicize her objections to the policy, which quickly went viral on Twitter and other social media platforms.
Earlier Thursday, the councilwoman tweeted photos of herself on the Council floor. In the tweet, she wrote, “My first day in council chambers for a scheduled session. We’re working on committee assignments today.” She continued: “Thank you to Speaker Adams for all your help, and I look forward to a productive and successful term!”
The speaker confirmed that Paladino had been granted an exemption at a press conference earlier Thursday. “Councilmember Paladino does have a waiver, and she has been tested,” Adams said. “So she is allowed on the grounds — per our policy — here at City Council.”
Asked whether she wants council members to get vaccinated, the speaker replied, “I certainly do. I’ve made this no secret.”
