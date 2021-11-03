Paladino claims NYC Council D19 victory

In an apparent major upset, Republican Vickie Paladino claimed victory Tuesday in her race to be District 19’s city councilmember.
The election night results showed the Whitestone candidate leading the race with 49.7 percent of the vote. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to serve as the northeastern district’s city representative.
Democrat Tony Avella, who had served in the role from 2002 to 2009, followed by an eight-year run as a state senator, trailed by 6.7 percentage points, or 1,653 votes.
Conservative John-Alexander Sakelos only received 1,729 votes. He had lost the June Republican primary to Paladino after she took home 52 percent of the votes.
Despite Paladino’s claim to victory, Avella has not conceded to the Republican. There are still thousands of absentee ballots that have yet to be counted and could sway the results of the race.
Just over 2,208 absentee ballots were returned on Election Day, the city Board of Elections reported, which is less than half the number that had been distributed. Only 336 of those ballots were registered to Republicans and just 17 to Conservatives. Democrats submitted 1,610 absentee ballots.
The remaining 245 were blank or unregistered.
