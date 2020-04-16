“Everything’s been different, obviously, since the outbreak, but overall crime has been significantly lower,” Deputy Inspector Keith Shine, commanding officer of the 109th Precinct, told the Chronicle on April 14. “We’re down 30 percent in the last month, which coincides with the start of the outbreak. We attribute it to people staying home, businesses closing, individuals not frequenting areas.”
Despite having a nearly 30 percent overall decrease in crime since the virus crisis began, the 109th Precinct has still reported a 9 percent rise in felony assault incidents, a statistic that didn’t surprise Shine.
“We were expecting to see an increase,” he said, going on to state that arrests have been made for 11 of the 12 incidents and that most were domestically related. “These are not stranger felony assaults, they’re committed by people who know each other. We expected it with people being home and on top of each other — tensions being higher.”
Also in the past 28 days, the precinct saw a 33.3 percent rise in burglaries, many of which are made up of commercial break-ins, according to Shine.
“We have a large commercial area in Downtown Flushing ... it’s not a regular type of environment — with businesses closed down and vacant and less people in the area, we’ve seen an increase,” said Shine.
Auto thefts, which have plagued the precinct for months, have risen by 50 percent, accounting for 9 total incidents in 28 days.
“Looking at our grand larcenies auto, we’re not seeing much in the way of patterns,” Shine said. “We’ve had at least two [incidents] where the key was left inside the vehicle ... We aren’t seeing them in one particular area, or particular car [they’re after], where we can pinpoint and say it’s the cause of the increase.”
A few months prior, the precinct saw auto theft activity in one specific spot: the Dunkin’ Donuts on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Whitestone. Individuals would leave their keys inside the vehicle when they hopped out to grab a cup of coffee and return to find that their car was gone. Shine assured the public that an arrest was made last month, and the individual admitted to several other incidents, but he continues to advise drivers to take their keys with them and to lock their doors behind them.
During the pandemic, the precinct’s call volume has decreased, but it has increased patrol as part of a citywide call to provide security to the public and advise on social distancing.
“There’s a lot less traffic on the road, but we ask people if they are out to slow down,” advised Shine. “It’s tempting — the roads are empty, but please maintain the speed limit. We’ve had some serious accidents ... When there are accidents, people are going to need resources ... It diverts our police resources and takes up vital space in the hospitals ... Please drive carefully, slow down, stay healthy.”
