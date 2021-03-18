Those looking to expand upon their navigational skills no longer have to venture outside New York City — parkgoers can now shut their phones off, grab a map and organically find their way out of Alley Pond Park’s 655 acres.
City Parks launched its first orienteering course at the park March 9. Participants need only get their hands on the available maps to discover the diverse landscapes of the green space.
“These days, we’ve become increasingly reliant on navigation apps to get us where we’re going. Orienteering offers New Yorkers a chance to explore their parks by reconnecting with map skills and finding control markers to guide them along the way,” Parks’ Urban Park Rangers Director Bonnie McGuire said in a statement.
Orienteering is similar to hiking, but involves using a compass and topography map to direct oneself through the wilderness.
Because of Alley Pond Park’s size, orienteers can uncover different routes each trip and have a unique experience each time. The routes wind around wetlands, through meadows and past forests.
The five maps are available on the Parks’ website. They are based on skill level: beginner one, beginner two, intermediate one, intermediate two and intermediate three. To complete each course, participants must find a series of locations on the map called “control points” in numerical order. Participants can design their own course by choosing any combination of control points.
