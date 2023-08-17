The Oratorio Society of Queens invites community members to audition for the prestigious choir on the evenings of Sept. 11 and 18 at Flushing’s Temple Beth Sholom, located at 172nd Street and Northern Boulevard.
Immediately after, interested musicians may participate in the society’s open rehearsal, which starts at 7:30 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. There is no cost to attend, and no commitment to the chorus is required.
During the rehearsal, newcomers will get a look behind the curtain as the chorus prepares for its annual holiday concert, which is set for Dec. 17 at the Queensborough Performing Arts Center. When not preparing for the holiday show, the society sings a variety of music, ranging from classical choral masterpieces to the greatest hits.
Last year marked the venerable society’s 95th anniversary. Most of its roughly 60 members are from Queens.
Those looking to audition for the chorus must schedule an appointment with operations director Patty DeCiccio-Franke by calling (718) 279-3006.
