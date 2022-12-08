A Whitestone civic activist is calling for Community Board 7 to be investigated for alleged violations of the Open Meetings Law, to remove board members who instructed staff to disregard regulations and for CB 7 officers to receive training from the state Committee on Open Government.
Robert LoScalzo recently sent a letter to Borough President Donovan Richards describing the board’s failure to post notice of committee meetings and make documentation regarding its Fiscal Year 2024 Capital and Expense Budget Requests publicly available. The letter is co-signed by Al Centola, president and founding member of the We Love Whitestone Civic Association.
Specifically, the letter says CB 7 failed to notify the public of the Oct. 6 committee meeting on the topic, make public the committee’s tentative requests before its Oct. 17 hearing, share the list of requests during the meeting and post it after the hearing. “Whether CB 7’s unlawful practices are being dictated by any CB 7 officer appointed to membership by you, or by CB 7’s hired staff, significant reform is clearly necessary at CB 7 to ensure that it will comply with the OML in the future,” the letter says, addressing Richards directly.
The letter even goes as far as to say that “CB 7 intended to conceal [the budget priorities list] from the public.”
A spokesperson for the Committee on Open Government told the Chronicle that the OML does apply to community boards, even though they are only advisory bodies.
At the November CB 7 meeting, Chair Gene Kelty apologized for not sharing the list of requests on Oct. 17.
Asked about that, LoScalzo told the Chronicle via email he did not think Kelty’s comments were sufficient. “CB 7’s failures to comply with the OML are far more expansive than Mr. Kelty addressed in his ‘apology,’” he wrote. “An apology cannot undo the fact that CB 7 held a ‘public hearing’ without the public having access to documents that were a topic of that hearing.”
Asked for comment on LoScalzo’s letter, Kelty acknowledged that the complaints were “valid points,” but said that the board does not have the same resources as city agencies, and that its failure to comply with the Open Meetings Law was “not malicious.”
“He doesn’t see the full picture. He wants us to operate like the city of New York Board of Education, where there’s tons of people that, if one person doesn’t show up, somebody else can cover that,” Kelty said. “He’s not wrong. I’m not denying that ... It’s just that it happens. Get over it, make another complaint to the Borough President’s Office, I don’t care. He can do that.”
Specifically, Kelty said that recent last-minute shifts from in-person to virtual meetings, the office being short-handed due to illness and time off and the process by which information is posted on the board’s website stood in the way. He noted that after LoScalzo complained about the Oct. 17 meeting, he told the district manager, Marilyn “Mac” McAndrews, to tell LoScalzo that he’d send the budget request as soon as possible.
Asked for comment on the letter, a spokesperson for Richards told the Chronicle via email, “The Borough President cares deeply about good government and the office regularly provides outside guidance to community boards concerning Open Meetings Law compliance.” Referring those with concerns to the borough’s community board code of conduct, the spokesperson added, “The office does not comment on specific investigations or corrective actions taken against individual members.”
