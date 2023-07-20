Douglaston Community Theatre is holding auditions for the funny family comedy drama “Making God Laugh” at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. at Zion Church Parish Hall, at 243-20 Church St. off Douglaston Parkway.
Rehearsals begin the week of Sept. 11, and performances will be the first three weekends in November.
The play, written by Sean Grennan and directed by Joe Marshall, has three male and two female characters. Each will age 30 years over the course of the play. Auditions will be cold-readings from the script.
The characters are Ruthie, a strong-willed woman in her late 40s or early 50s who loves her family but has trouble showing it; Bill, a kind and easygoing husband and father in the same age range; Richard, the eldest of the children, in his mid- to late 20s, an ex-football star still trying to find himself; Maddie, the middle child and only daughter, in the same age range, an actress and a lesbian; and Thomas, in his early to mid-20s, often referred to as “the good son” and planning to be a priest.
Any questions? Call (347) 408-4850 or email tellittojoe@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.