A year after Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc in the borough, Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing) and Assemblymember Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) visited the home of Hongsheng Leng in Flushing. Leng, his wife and their daughter were among the 11 Queens residents who perished as a result of the storm’s flooding.
“One year ago, Hurricane Ida made landfall in New York. In its wake the storm left residents across the city with billions in damage. Queens was one of the hardest hit boroughs and my district tragically lost six constituents. The aftermath of the storm will be felt in our community for years to come,” Meng said in a statement. “While we have done a lot to help the community return to its prosperous state before the storm, there is still much more to be done.”
Among the particularly hard-hit areas in Flushing was Peck Avenue, where the Leng family lived; the area has been known to flood over the years.
“This whole subsection is built on swampland, save for one block at the end,” Rozic told the Chronicle Thursday.
When Ida hit, the water pumps in the area couldn’t handle the stress.
“Three pumps on the corner of Rose, they just burst,” Rozic recalled.
“Like a geyser — it was bubbling,” Stavisky added.
Those pumps have not yet been fixed; Alexander Hart, chief of staff for Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), who came on behalf of the councilmember, said they will be meeting with the Department of Environmental Protection in October to discuss the city’s plans.
After laying flowers at the Leng family’s home, the lawmakers walked around the corner to the home of Min Chi Ho Pi, whose entire basement and much of her first floor flooded. She and her husband no longer live in the house, which had its foundation compromised; the walls have has since been ripped out due to mold. They have been staying with friends for the last year.
“My office visited Peck Avenue this afternoon where three people were killed during Hurricane Ida, and spoke with families who still have not received any help,” Ung said in a statement to the Chronicle. “It’s unacceptable that one year after this devastating incident, there are still people without a permanent place to live. It is incumbent on government to support and protect all of our communities, especially our most vulnerable immigrant communities. I will be working closely in partnership with Congresswoman Grace Meng and colleagues in government to ensure that our community receives the necessary investments to prevent another disaster like this.”
