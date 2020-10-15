For just one weekend, guests can walk through the annual orchid exhibit at the Queens Botanical Garden, one of its most popular events, and even take some of the flowers home with them.
The orchid display, titled “Taiwan: A World of Orchids Exhibit,” is in partnership with the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York and includes art and photography by Taiwanese artists.
The exhibit is outdoors on the garden’s covered terrace. A maximum of 25 people will be allowed to view and walk through it at a time to allow for adequate social distancing.
The display is on view on Oct. 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as well as Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The post-exhibit orchid sale will take place following the final display from 4:30 to 7 p.m. or until supplies last.
Registration for the orchid show is free and included in garden admission, which must be paid at the entrance. Though free, registration for the orchid show must be made in advance and can be done at the Queens Botanical Garden’s website, queensbotanical.org.
