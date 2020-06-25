Several Whitestone roadways were converted into one-way streets in an effort to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety surrounding JHS 194 and Saint Luke’s School.
The construction was completed by the Department of Transportation between June 23 and 24 and affected the following roadways:
• 17th Avenue between 150th Street and Francis Lewis Boulevard is now one way eastbound;
• 157th Street between 16th and 17th roads is now one way southbound;
• 17th Road between 157th and 150th streets is now one way westbound.
The conversion followed a request from City Councilmember Paul Vallone (D-Bayside), a traffic study by the DOT and approval from Community Board 7.
Parking will be preserved on both sides of the impacted streets. Community members parked in the area will be asked to turn their vehicles to face the new direction of traffic.
For questions, residents may contact the Queens Borough Commissioner’s Office at (212) 839-2510.
