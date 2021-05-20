Traffic through the Kew Gardens Interchange has been less congested in recent days, but the construction won’t be completed for another year.
The project to enhance safety at the multifaceted junction — which connects the Grand Central Parkway, Van Wyck Expressway, Jackie Robinson Parkway and Union Turnpike — has been in the works since 2015. It’s been in the final phase since early 2019 and, even in the face of the pandemic, is sill on track to finish up next June.
“There have been numerous stage changes during this Phase which have affected multiple roadways and exit and entrance ramps. Motorists will continue to notice improvements and will begin to experience the projects’ many benefits as the work progresses,” Diane Park, spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, told the Chronicle in an email.
The 600,000 daily drivers who use the interchange may have noticed the most drastic changes last week — the Exit 8 ramp from eastbound Jackie Robinson Parkway to the Grand Central Parkway has been relocated to an entirely new roadway.
In late April, the Exit 13W ramp from eastbound Grand Central Parkway to westbound Jackie Robinson Parkway was relocated a quarter mile east of its previous location.
The changes have alleviated some of the intense traffic congestion, which had occasionally caused delays of up to 30 minutes per mile. But traffic is far from gone.
“It’s frustrating, to say the least,” said Richard Baione, a Glendale resident who travels to work in Bay Terrace four days a week. “There’s no way around the traffic, either, because it’s where everything intersects.”
Despite the annoyance with the slow travel time, Baione appreciates the improvements that will come as time progresses toward the project’s completion date, particularly the wider travel lanes and stronger lighting.
Though annoying, the jammed junction has not led to major complaints at the AAA northeast branch, according to Robert Sinclair, the public affairs senior manager, who said there’s nothing to do but “grin and bear” the traffic until the project is finished.
“One of the remarkable things about New York and when they do these kinds of projects, they’re able to keep traffic flowing though a construction area,” Sinclair said. “They’re doing what they have to do to get the project done ... There’s so much going on in a relatively compact area and they’re able to maintain traffic flow ... It will be a remarkable piece of work when completed.”
The final stage will also bring five new bridges, drainage and landscaping improvements and updated signage.
In response to a question about space for cyclists, Park said a new shared-use path is being constructed along westbound Union Turnpike between Park Drive East and Queens Boulevard as part of the project.
