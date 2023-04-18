A Bayside man lost his life in a three-alarm house fire early Sunday morning, the FDNY said.
Around 5:30 a.m., the fire department responded to a report of a blaze at 218-01 36 Ave., about a block south of Crocheron Park. With over 100 firefighters on scene, the fire was declared under control just under two hours later.
The victim was pronounced deceased on site.
Though the FDNY press office did not say where the fire originated, it did say the the blaze spread throughout the two-story house and caused damage to some adjacent homes — at least two, according to records from the Department of Buildings.
DOB filings also show that the facade of the house is “burned out,” that the second-floor stairs are “severely charred” and that the second floor is in danger of collapse.
As of Tuesday morning, FDNY fire marshals were still investigating the cause of the blaze.
