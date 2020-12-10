The pandemic has been tough on small businesses throughout the city and Aunt Bella’s has been no exception. After struggling for months with no relief in sight, owner Andy Lin decided on Thanksgiving Eve that the holiday weekend would be the last for Little Neck’s oldest restaurant.
Luckily for his loyal customers, Lin decided he would fight to keep the business open for as long as possible.
“It has been incredibly tough ... Not knowing and waiting with bated breath as to what the governor and mayor will do is nerve racking. After nine months, my reaction was to give in and give up,” Lin said.
But he just couldn’t do it.
Rather than shutting down entirely, Lin reduced the operation to just five hours a day: It is open 4 to 9 p.m. every day except Mondays. He hopes the schedule change will reduce the costs of staying open during hours that typically see little to no activity.
The tiny Italian eatery has seen an 85 percent drop in revenue since the beginning of the pandemic. Lin, who bought the 43-year-old establishment from original owner Richard Coy in May 2018, closed operations entirely from March to June before slowly opening for takeout and delivery and eventually outdoor dining in the property’s back parking lot. Lin began serving customers inside in August on the very day Gov. Cuomo allowed it, but was limited to 25 percent capacity. As the cold weather rolled in, Lin shut down outdoor operations to concentrate on indoor dining, but the small space only allows for 10 customers inside at a time.
Despite the strict regulations, Lin and his staff were determined to continue operations as normally as possible — while other restaurants created slimmer menus that pushed their more popular items to cut costs, Aunt Bella’s maintained its original menu, and even added some new items.
“We tried to make some more special things,” said Chef Homero Tello. “Better quality, more special ... the people like it so much. They ask, I make it.”
Aunt Bella’s refused to increase menu prices, offering customers giant dinner plates for less than $10. Customers could also rent out the restaurant any time of the day, whether during off hours or the dinner rush, for a private dining experience safe from strangers and the risk of Covid, a rare opportunity few other establishments were offering.
Lin’s measures helped little and, after lengthy consideration, he decided it was time to close for good.
“I felt bad because we ... had no business,” said Tello, adding that every so often they’d receive a large catering order, but more frequently dealt with slow and scarce days. “He tried to do the best he can.”
The outpouring of support from the community and his own staff inspired Lin to fight for as long as he could. Though indoor dining has stayed at 25 percent capacity and may soon be stripped away, Aunt Bella’s has been receiving an influx of catering orders. One staff member, who chose not to provide her name, said customers made it clear they’d order from Aunt Bella’s whenever possible to help keep its doors open.
“We are not out of the woods and have an uphill battle,” said Lin. “We think we may have a fighting chance to remain open.”
