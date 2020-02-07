Officers apprehend murder suspect

The 111th Precinct awarded four members of its anti-crime team the Cop of the Month award for January for apprehending an individual wanted for murdering his victim with a screwdriver in the Bronx two years ago.

“I usually do one person, but in this case, this was such a great arrest, that the whole team had to be given the Cop of the Month award,” said Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the precinct, at its Feb. 4 community council meeting. “Rest assured you have the best police department in the whole world.”

Officers Robert Foppiano, Thomas Corey, Steven D’Auria and Dean Kekovski responded to multiple calls about a suspicious individual scaling a fire escape, which raised red flags. Once the officers arrived, the individual leapt from the two-story fire escape and attempted to flee, but Foppiano, whom Portalatin affectionately referred to as “Eagle Eye,” found him hiding behind a trash can.

The officers recovered burglar’s tools from the individual’s pockets, including a screwdriver, flashlight and a couple of gloves that he allegedly uses not to leave fingerprints.

“We processed him for arrest [and found out that] this individual was wanted by the 46th Precinct for murder with a screwdriver,” said Portalatin. “This murder happened two years ago, but my officers took him off the streets ... This is the safest precinct in New York City.”

The officers do not yet know whether the screwdriver they recovered from the suspect is the same one used in the homicide.