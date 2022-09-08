North and Northeast Queens residents will join communities across the nation in observing the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks this weekend.
Queens College will pay tribute to the 40 members of the school community who died at the World Trade Center on Friday morning, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The bells of the Chaney-Goodman-Schwerner Clock Tower will ring at 8:46 a.m. and at 9:03 a.m. to mark the time the North and South towers were hit, respectively. The in-person program is limited to the college community and invited guests; the public can watch the livestream of the ceremony at youtube.com/watch?v=TrL5yRiSuHY.
On the anniversary itself, the Bayside Hills Civic Association will commemorate 9/11 at Memorial Garden (at Horace Harding Expressway and Bell Boulevard) at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to place glass-enclosed, lit candles in honor of those who perished.
The same evening, We Love Whitestone Civic Association and Friends of Francis Lewis Park will host a memorial in Francis Lewis Park at 7:30.
— Sophie Krichevsky
