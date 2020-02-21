Oakland Gardens collision proves fatal

Three days after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street, Deborah Scherer succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Police said the 64-year-old was attempting to cross Bell Boulevard, from west to east, just outside the marked crosswalk on the north side of the intersection at 75 Avenue. She was just two blocks from her Oakland Gardens home when she was struck around 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 6.

The 48-year-old female operator of the 2012 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on 75th Avenue, and made a left turn onto northbound Bell Boulevard when she struck Scherer, causing her to fall onto the roadway.

Police from the 111th Precinct arrived to find Scherer lying on the street with severe head trauma. EMS responded and transported Scherer to New York-Presbyterian/Queens hopsital, where she died three days later.

“Following the incident, we carried out a 72 hour initiative at the location with high visibility directed patrol and enforcement along with community engagement and flyer distribution to educate pedestrians and drivers of the dangers they both face and how they can be addressed,” Capt. John Portalatin, commanding officer of the 111, said in an emailed response to a Chronicle question.

The literature, also available online at nyc.gov and at police precincts, refers to the city’s 2014 Vision Zero initiative to make streets safe for pedestrians and drivers — approximately 3,000 New Yorkers are seriously injured and more than 200 killed each year in traffic crashes. Being struck by a vehicle is the leading cause of injury-related death for children under 14, and the second leading cause for seniors.

“The 111th Precinct is very saddened by the passing of Deborah Scherer,” said Portalatin. “As always the NYPD and the 111th Precinct are fully committed to keeping drivers and pedestrians alike safe on our city streets.”

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured. There were no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.