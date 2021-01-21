Two 109th Precinct neighborhood coordination officers raised over $1,000 to purchase holiday gifts and household appliances for families in need.
Police Officers Christopher Vera and Arielle Gigante, who patrol NYCHA’s Bland Houses and Latimer Gardens, hosted a GoFundMe fundraiser to make struggling families’ holidays a bit brighter.
The money was spent on over 400 toys and appliances, such as blenders, TVs, toilet paper, paper towels and more. The officers also supplied one special needs child, who lost his father to Covid, with an iPad for his schoolwork.
“Essentially here with the NCO it allows us to build a bridge between us and the community. We really appreciate that very much and we’re here for you,” Vera said in a video posted to the precinct’s twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.