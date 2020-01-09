NYC pedestrian deaths at five already in 2020

The first pedestrian fatality in the city in 2020 took place in Flushing at around 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Ok J. Kang, 74, was crossing Northern Boulevard mid-block in front of her apartment building, near Parsons Boulevard in Flushing, when she was struck, police said.

She was struck by a 2015 Jeep Cherokee traveling westbound on Northern Boulevard. EMS responded and transported the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian/Queens hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, a 43-year-old male, remained at the scene. No arrests have been made and the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Northern Boulevard has taken the unwanted moniker of the “Boulevard of Death” from Queens Boulevard in recent years. The death of a 70-year-old in Corona in September 2018 marked the ninth in less than two years. A March 2017 study from the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene found older adults represented 37 percent of all pedestrian fatalities though they only made up 13 percent of the city’s population.

Less than 10 days into the new year, there have been five pedestrians killed in the city. At least 122 pedestrians were killed in 2019 with traffc-related death seeing an increase after dropping for years.

Three pedestrians were killed in separate incidents on Tuesday, including a 10-year-old boy who was walking with his mother when he was hit by a city Sanitation truck in Corona. Shree Panthee was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. His mother was taken to the hospital and was in critical condition with a leg injury.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation squad determined the truck made a right turn onto eastbound 57th Avenue, when it struck the mother and son who emerged from the passenger side of the vehicle and were subsequently run over by the passenger front side tire. There have been no arrests made and the investigation remains ongoing.