More than 200 Northeast Queens residents headed to PS 4 in Fresh Meadows on Sunday to drop off their old, soon-to-be recycled electronics with Assemblymember Nily Rozic, left, Councilmember Linda Lee and Christine Datz-Romero, executive director of the Lower East Side Ecology Center. State Sen. John Liu’s office also co-sponsored the event.
Among the items collected were old printers, boom boxes, corded phones and even a circa-1996 Motorola flip phone.
Over the course of a few hours, volunteers gathered two truckloads’ worth of electronic waste for recycling.
— Sophie Krichevsky
