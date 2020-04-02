In just a matter of weeks, the COVID-19 outbreak has turned the typically busy Bell Boulevard into a ghost town.
The strip, full of bars, restaurants and dessert shops, has been empty since Gov. Cuomo mandated that food service businesses close their doors to sit-down diners. The street that is usually packed with double-parked cars and valet drivers desperately searching for an open space now seems to have an abundance of it — the boulevard is now more often populated by a lone car or two parked for just a few minutes to pop into a restaurant to pick up an order, or by a delivery driver hopping back behind the wheel to bring a meal to a customer.
“We usually go for walks through the park, but it’s been more busy there than it is here,” said Shannon, who explained that she and shih tzu Jake used to take their evening walks through Crocheron Park to the Joe Michaels Mile on the Brooklyn-Queens Greenway, but has noticed in recent weeks that many others have had the same idea.
“I don’t feel comfortable being around that many people, so we haven’t been through the park since last Wednesday,” Shannon said. Instead, Shannon and Jake walk down the deserted Bell Boulevard and its side streets, which have been emptier in comparison.
The decrease in foot traffic has been noticed by many, especially at Bayside Milk Farm, the market on 35th Avenue.
“We’ve had a lot of home deliveries. That’s the biggest difference,” said Bianca Scilla, office manager and sister of owner Pat Scilla. “We’ve always had that service, but [the orders] been probably five to 10 times more than what we usually get ... the phone orders have been constant.”
Workers within the market have begun wearing surgical masks and latex gloves to protect both themselves and the few patrons who come into the store. Despite the extra precautions and the outside chaos as a result of the pandemic, Scilla says the patrons have remained considerate.
“For the most part, everyone knows everyone else is going through a hard time,” Scilla said, noting that the market has not experienced a frenzy over available goods. “They’re pretty respectful ... They’ve been hospitable.”
While passenger cars and foot traffic have decreased on the road, police patrol has noticeably increased.
“It’s not only Bell Boulevard, it’s everywhere in the precinct to make sure everyone is safe and practicing social distancing,” said 111th Precinct Officer Baimadjie Angwang.
When asked if police could enforce social distancing efforts when confronted with a group of individuals congregating, Angwang said he could not answer the question, but that the largest concern is safety.
“Obviously, we encourage people to make sure they’re staying 6 feet apart,” said Angwang, stating that the increased patrol is to create an atmosphere of security through an uncertain time. “Because through this special moment, we want to make sure the community members are safe and that we can be there for them.”
