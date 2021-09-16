Boy Scout Troop 225, left, marched to the Friends of Francis Lewis Park ceremony, which honored 109th Precinct officers Sept. 11.
The students at Douglaston’s Divine Wisdom Catholic Academy came to school Friday, Sept. 10 dressed in red, white and blue to honor 9/11 victims.
A Better College Point Civic Association and the Coastal Preservation Network held a ceremony and candlelit vigil Saturday in MacNeil Park, which centered around its 9/11 memorial.
The Poppenhusen Institute updated its permanent memorial room, left, dedicated a new garden bench to the victims of the tragedy and hosted an outdoor concert Sept. 11.
Boy Scout Troop 142 and Cub Scouts Pack 142 held an American flag embroidered with the victims’ names at the Bayside Hills Civic Association’s annual ceremony at its Bell Boulevard and Horace Harding memorial.
