Two north Queens students are set to take the stage at the famous Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan’s Morningside Heights this Saturday.
The two 13-year-olds, Surya Krishnan and Alana Coombs, are part of the Juilliard School’s Music Advancement Program, which aims to give intermediate and advanced music students from communities underrepresented in classical music the opportunity to grow as musicians.
MAP accepts students from New York City and the tri-state area ages 8 to 18, and is seen as a pipeline to Juilliard’s Pre-College program. This weekend’s concert marks the program’s 30th anniversary.
Both Krishnan and Coombs attend rehearsals every Saturday, during which they have the opportunity to learn in both individual and group settings. The latter is particularly exciting for Coombs, who lives in Flushing and attends Rachel Carson Magnet School for the Arts.
“While I like every aspect of MAP, my favorite part of MAP is all of the people,” she said. “Without going to MAP I wouldn’t have been able to meet any of them.”
The young euphonium player comes to the program with five years of experience under her belt.
Krishnan attends Hunter College High School and hails from Little Neck. The clarinetist said MAP has made him a more “well-rounded and polished” musician, pointing specifically to his learning music theory and piano through the program.
But it’s clear that for him, nothing tops the euphoria of performing.
“The rush of adrenaline and the continued feeling of exhilaration as I walk onto the stage and feel the eyes of the audience settle on me, being in the zone with my fellow musicians as I play our amazing music ... the jubilation as I stand up to receive the applause, knowing that my hard work paid off — these are all aspects of performing which creates a pull to me, and maybe other musicians, which draws me into performing again and again,” Krishnan said.
