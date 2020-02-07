  • February 7, 2020
  • Welcome!
    |
    ||
    Logout|My Dashboard

Queens Chronicle

Noodle house bandits

Noodle house bandits

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am

Noodle house bandits 0 comments

The police are searching for two individuals who committed a burglary in Flushing.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28 at approximately 6 a.m., the two individuals broke through the basement wall of Shang Noodle House at 38-10 Prince St. Once inside the restaurant, the men took three electronic tablets and approximately $1,000 in cash. They then fled in an unknown direction.

Through security footage retrieved at the scene, the police identified the individuals as Hispanic men who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.

QueensChronicle.com

More about

Posted in on Thursday, February 6, 2020 10:30 am.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Popular Commented Facebook Activity

© Copyright 2020, Queens Chronicle, Glendale, NY. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]