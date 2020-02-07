Noodle house bandits

The police are searching for two individuals who committed a burglary in Flushing.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28 at approximately 6 a.m., the two individuals broke through the basement wall of Shang Noodle House at 38-10 Prince St. Once inside the restaurant, the men took three electronic tablets and approximately $1,000 in cash. They then fled in an unknown direction.

Through security footage retrieved at the scene, the police identified the individuals as Hispanic men who wore dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.