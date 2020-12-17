An all-male nonprofit is operating across the street from an all-girls high school.
In July, Reconnect NYC moved from its Bedford-Stuyvesant home to the Bishop Molloy Retreat House at 86-45 Edgerton Blvd., directly across the street from The Mary Louis Academy.
The house, attached to the Immaculate Conception Church, has been under renovation since the group moved in, slowing down operations, but a Reconnect NYC representative alerted Community Board 8 Dec. 9 that its graphic design workshop is up and running.
The nonprofit provides employment and engages young men between the ages of 17 and 24, particularly those at risk of violence and under-education.
“This has opened a whole new set of possibilities,” Executive Director the Rev. Jim O’Shea said on relocating to Jamaica Estates. “We have the opportunity here to rethink and work with partnerships, [to] move beyond one neighborhood.”
The facility and its operations were met by positive remarks by the community board.
“Very nice,” Chairperson Martha Taylor said. “It sounds like a very promising program.”
The young men run a graphic design workshop out of the new Jamaica Estates location. They create custom apparel and promotional products for businesses, as well as their own creative designs. The work offers the youth the chance to harness their artistic skills and learn a trade.
Production will ramp up once renovation is completed, O’Shea said. The site will be renamed the Thomas Berry Place after the cultural historian and world religion scholar. Work on a community garden that utilizes a hydroponic system and raised beds has already begun, but is still in its early phases. The food, including kale, beets, snap peas, string beans and more, will feed retreat center staff and guests, as well as be shared with the neighborhood and nearby pantries, O’Shea said. They’re also planning on installing solar panels.
“It will be reopened in June 2021. It’s gonna be cool,” he said. In the next five years, the organization also hopes to expand into an education space and increase its connections to higher education institutions and trade professions.
In the past, Reconnect NYC also operated a cafe, but lost the business when the building was sold. The nonproft was forced to move out of Bed-Stuy after it became too difficult to keep up with the expenses to stay. Rather than looking for another Brooklyn location, the group set its sights on Jamaica Estates.
The move coincides with Reconnect NYC’s 10th anniversary. Since its inception, it has hired hundreds of young men and provided them with a community that encourages growth. The nonprofit trains the young men through social enterprise in an effort to better connect them to future employment and education.
What makes Reconnect NYC unique, O’Shea noted, is that it is a mentorship program that actually pays its participants; its workers are all compensated $15 an hour for their work. About 15 to 20 young men are hired per year.
“We recognize the significant social issues that there can be and it’s only getting worse,” O’Shea said. “Reconnect can be a part of that community that’s struggling, help provide a better experience — a pathway to a more stable experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.