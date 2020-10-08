Things that go bump in the night are not always ghosts or monsters — sometimes it’s burglars ransacking your home.
According to officials, two unidentified men forcefully entered a Francis Lewis Boulevard and 171st Street home at about 3:30 Friday morning. A resident heard the noise, but assumed it was his neighbors and ignored the bustle. His father came home a few hours later to find the front door open and another damaged, as well as $5,000, two credit cards and a laptop missing.
Later that day, two men were discovered attempting to use one of the stolen credit cards at GlowJoe Cafe in Bayside, but the card was declined because its owner had canceled it. The two men were caught on surveillance video inside the LIRR station coffee shop and are suspected to be the two who broke into the home hours earlier.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
