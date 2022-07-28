The NYPD will host more than 70 National Night Out Against Crime events throughout the city on Tuesday, Aug. 2, during which community members can socialize over barbecue and kids can enjoy bounce houses, face painting and more.
Each of the three precincts in North and Northeast Queens — the 107th, 109th and 111th precincts — are organizing the festivities in their respective communities. In the 109th, residents can take part in the action at Bowne Park from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Electchester Shopping Center will play host to the 107th from 6 to 10 p.m., and the Douglaston Shopping Center will do the same in the 111th from 6 to 9 p.m.
Commented