Flushing’s Pomonok Houses got a long-overdue, much-needed upgrade last week: The public housing complex welcomed residents of all ages to its brand-new Legacy Park last Wednesday.
The new play area is the first to come of a new partnership between Department of Parks and Recreation and the New York City Housing Authority, which was announced at last Wednesday’s ceremony. Together, the departments will use the $23 million pilot program to develop open space and playgrounds at six total NYCHA complexes.
The $3 million Pomonok project reconstructed the entire park, adding fitness equipment, sensory play equipment, ample seating, new open space and landscaping. Plans for the park were set in motion in October 2018, and construction began in June 2021.
Numerous city officials, politicians and area residents were in attendance for last Wednesday afternoon’s ribbon cutting.
“All New Yorkers deserve to have high-quality parks that are just a short walk away from their homes,” Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner Sue Donoghue stated. “We are so proud of our partnership with NYCHA to transform underutilized areas under their jurisdiction into thriving public amenities, and grateful for the hundreds of NYCHA tenants and community members who came out to our input meetings and shared with us their dreams for these spaces.”
“This is a major step forward for Pomonok Houses and the other NYCHA developments that are part of this initiative, and represents a significant effort on the part of Mayor Adams and his administration to overcome the historic underinvestment that contributes to inequality in our city,” Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said in prepared remarks.
Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal (D-Flushing), whose district office is mere blocks away from the new park, located just west of Parsons Boulevard on 71st Avenue, was thrilled.
“This funding to create new open spaces and playgrounds at Pomonok Houses is a vital step in the right direction to improve the quality of life for thousands of undeserved residents and children residing in the NYCHA system,” he said in a statement.
Of the remaining five parks in the pilot program, two of them will be in Queens: one at the Woodside Houses and another at the Redfern Houses in Far Rockaway. Construction on the new outdoor spaces has begun at both.
The other three parks will be at the Kingsborough Houses in Brooklyn and the Bronx’s Sotomayor and Watson houses.
