The Queens Museum will be getting a new director of curatorial affairs and programs in Lauren Haynes, who starts her new role in July.
Haynes will lead the team to curate timely and ambitious exhibitions and programs at the museum located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
“The Queens Museum is an institution I have long admired,” Haynes said in a prepared statement.
“Its connection to both global and local communities and embrace of diverse artistic practices provides unique opportunities for experimentation and radical inclusivity. After many years away, I am excited to make my return to New York, where I spent much of my early career, and to contribute towards the incredible and important work the Museum is doing.”
Haynes, who grew up in the Bronx, is joining the Queens Museum from the Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University. Her experience also includes curating for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
In addition, she served as the institutional curator for “Nick Cave: Until” and the first U.S. presentation of the acclaimed Tate Modern-organized survey, “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power.”
Prior to Crystal Bridges, Haynes spent nearly a decade at the Studio Museum in Harlem. A specialist in contemporary art by artists from the African Diaspora, in her role as Associate Curator for the permanent collection, she oversaw collection care as well as acquisitions and exhibitions.
Haynes has written on leading contemporary artists such as Jordan Casteel, Leonardo Drew, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Jennifer Packer and Nari Ward, and is the author or co-author of several exhibition catalogs.
