Gov. Hochul signed into law on Dec. 30 legislation that will require medical professionals prescribing opioids to co-prescribe antidotes when specific risk factors are present. The bill was co-sponsored by Assemblyman Edward Braunstein (D-Bayside) and state Sen. Pete Harckham (D-Peekskill).
Such risk factors include when the patient has a history of substance abuse, is taking other opioids or the dosage is higher than 90 mme.
The bill, which Braunstein introduced in the Assembly nearly a year ago, came in response to rising opioid-related deaths statewide over the last several years. In July, a report from the Queens District Attorney’s Office found that in 2020, the Queens-wide opioid overdose rate had surpassed the national rate. Additionally, the state has seen a 40 percent increase in opioid overdoses since the start of the pandemic, according to Amy Dorin, president and CEO of the Coalition for Behavioral Health.
“Here in New York State, we have seen a significant increase in opioid overdoses [over the last two years], and we must use every tool at our disposal to address this growing crisis,” Braunstein said in a prepared statement. “Increasing access to the lifesaving antidote naloxone is a low-cost and proven-effective way to educate patients, decrease emergency room admissions, and most importantly, save lives.”
Harckham, who chairs the Senate Committee on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, agreed.
“The opioid overdose epidemic that New York is experiencing right now necessitates residents statewide have greater access to an opioid antagonist so they can help save a life whenever possible,” he said in a prepared statement. “Co-prescribing an opioid antagonist for certain at-risk individuals makes sense should an emergency arise.”
New York is not the first state to pass such a law in recent years; New Jersey, New Mexico and Vermont have enacted similar ones, as well.
The law takes effect June 28, 180 days after Hochul signed the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.